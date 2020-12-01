UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 01st December 2020 | 09:22 PM

CDA starts restoration, repairing work of main roads

The work on restoration and repairing of all the main roads, link roads and streets of the capital city by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is underway

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2020 ) :The work on restoration and repairing of all the main roads, link roads and streets of the capital city by the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is underway.

Spokesperson of CDA Tuesday stated that, Jogging tracks are also being constructed along the various roads.

Work of carpeting, kerb stones, lane marking, and cutting of shrubs is also continued with full pace.

Upon the special directions of the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad all the departments are working in two shifts to complete the work as soon as possible.

Chairman was himself inspecting the work of progress, development, and beautification by making the sudden visits of the sites.

The projects upon which work has been completed include repairing and restoration of Srinagar Highway, Plaining of land at Park enclave 1, Jogging track at Nazim-Uddin road, restoration and repairing of sector D-12, construction of water land at Margala road, cutting of gross at school Road F-6, removal of illegal speed breakers, kerb stones at Bilal road F-11, lane marking at Diplomatic Enclave, Installation of speed breakers, Lane marking at G-6/1 and G-6/2, and lane marking and installation of speed breakers in sector G-5.

