CDA starts three wetland projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) started work on three wetland projects at various sites including Saidpur, Rose and Jasmin Garden, and F-11, a CDA spokesperson said on Sunday.

In a statement, he said these projects would be completed within 45 days, he added.

He said that after completion of the projects, trees would be planted in their surroundings to counter the air pollution effects.

While visiting the sites of projects, the Chairman CDA, Aamir Ali Ahmad directed the concerned authorities to fasten the work on the project.

He said that STP named project in Saidpur would be completed in 15 days. Second wetland project was being constructed at the central green belt between F-11 and E-11. A Wetland pond is being constructed which will help in controlling and treating the sewerage coming from old Golra, F-10, G10, and other areas.