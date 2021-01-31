UrduPoint.com
CDA Starts Upgradation Work On Three Major Parks

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 01:40 PM

CDA starts upgradation work on three major parks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated development and upgradation work on three major parks to provide better recreational facilities to the residents of the city.

The upgradation work has been simultaneously started on the parks including Fatima Jinnah Park, Rose and Jasmine Garden, and Play Land.

The CDA's Director General Environment paid visits to these parks and reviewed the proposed upgradation work and preparations being made by the staff members to complete it in the stipulated time frame.

According to the details, the upgradation work would cover the area from the Chand-Tara roundabout to Srinagar Highway in Rose and Jasmine Garden.

Its area was expanded in the past to link it with Cultural Complex and now it has open places, vast lush green lawns, beds of flowers, walkways, a Japanese garden, and a jogging track.

This 20,360 sq. meters garden is famous for its roses. The upgradation work would help increase varieties of roses and Jasmines. Every year, the garden hosts many festivals and flower shows.

The maintenance and upgradation plan of Play Land includes the existing amusement facilities and the addition of new entertainment equipment containing the original theme for the children.

The amusement facilities would also be renovated to attract the attention of the young visitors.

As far as the development work in Fatima Jinnah Park is concerned, the civic authority has been continuously making efforts to renovate its existing facilities, improve lawns and gardens, beautify walking tracks and increase tree cover.

CDA Official said the Authority is taking all-out measures on a war footing for upgradation of existing parks in all sectors of the Federal capital, particularly in the highly populated residential areas.

He said that CDA has allocated sufficient funds during the current fiscal year for the establishment of new parks and upgradation and maintenance of existing parks in the city.

The CDA has also commenced work on the plantation of fruit, flower, and ever-green plants at various locations of Islamabad to further, enhance its beauty.

