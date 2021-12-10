UrduPoint.com

CDA Starts Upgrading Tourist Spots

Umer Jamshaid 48 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 03:39 PM

CDA starts upgrading tourist spots

Islamabad the beautiful is ready to regain its past glory as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its efforts to renovate all the tourist spots for boosting tourism in the cit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad the beautiful is ready to regain its past glory as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its efforts to renovate all the tourist spots for boosting tourism in the city.

The authority has mobilized all its machinery to carry out renovation work at various sites to the convenience of the visitors, a CDA spokesman said on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said the CDA chairman himself was visiting the places to review the progress into the work.

The work was underway at Lake View Park, Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh and others.

The management of the civic agency had taken inclusive steps to make recreational places of Islamabad as model points, he said, adding the provision of missing facilities at these spots were also being ensured to avoid any inconvenience to the visitors.

He said lavatories would be constructed at Lake View Park and Daman-e-Koh to facilitate the special persons.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Progress Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Ba ..

Teammates are ready to sacrifice themselves for Babar Azam: Shadab Khan

12 minutes ago
 Aussie COVID-19 vaccine rollout to be expanded to ..

Aussie COVID-19 vaccine rollout to be expanded to children in January

47 seconds ago
 China's Xinjiang builds plateau 5G base station

China's Xinjiang builds plateau 5G base station

50 seconds ago
 Most wanted criminal killed in police encounter: S ..

Most wanted criminal killed in police encounter: SSP

51 seconds ago
 Community cases of COVID-19 in Laos record new hig ..

Community cases of COVID-19 in Laos record new high

53 seconds ago
 Under MoFA's Science Diplomacy, envoys of African ..

Under MoFA's Science Diplomacy, envoys of African countries visit PAEC's institu ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.