CDA starts upgrading tourist spots

Islamabad the beautiful is ready to regain its past glory as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its efforts to renovate all the tourist spots for boosting tourism in the cit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Islamabad the beautiful is ready to regain its past glory as the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stepped up its efforts to renovate all the tourist spots for boosting tourism in the city.

The authority has mobilized all its machinery to carry out renovation work at various sites to the convenience of the visitors, a CDA spokesman said on Friday.

Talking to APP, he said the CDA chairman himself was visiting the places to review the progress into the work.

The work was underway at Lake View Park, Shakarparian, Daman-e-Koh and others.

The management of the civic agency had taken inclusive steps to make recreational places of Islamabad as model points, he said, adding the provision of missing facilities at these spots were also being ensured to avoid any inconvenience to the visitors.

He said lavatories would be constructed at Lake View Park and Daman-e-Koh to facilitate the special persons.

/395