CDA starts work on drainage system in Sector I-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday started work on providing storm drainage system in Sector I-11/1 and I-11/2.

Excavation work for laying pipes was in progress and would be carried out at fast pace to complete the project within given time frame.

Pipes of different sizes ranging from 12 inches diameter to 36 inches diameter have been transported to site. The quality and specification of pipes are being checked before laying.

The work on provision of storm drainage system in Sector I-11 was being carried out in line with policy of the Authority to complete the development works in the stalled sectors.

Under the project, proper network for drainage of storm water from the roads and street of the sector would be established. In line with instructions of the CDA Administration, funding for the subject work has also been ensured. Rs 2618.251 million for carrying out development works in sector I-11 has been approved.