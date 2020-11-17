CDA starts work on roads carpeting, cycle tracks

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday started work on carpeting of roads and cycle tracks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday started work on carpeting of roads and cycle tracks.

The road maintenance and MPO department of CDA are jointly working in double shifts. The administration has provided budget for these developmental works.

According to a press release of CDA, the work of carpeting and repairing is continued on Jinnah Avenue, 7th Avenue, 9th Avenue, Lehtrar Road, Express Way, Fazal e Haq Road, Minister Enclave, Srinagar Highway, IJP Road, F-6, F-7, F-8, G-6, G-7, G-8, G-9, G-10, I-8, I-9, I-10, D-12, and others.

CDA was utilizing the services of its departments including MPO and Road Maintenance for carpeting and repairing of roads.

The administration of CDA has made functional the Asphalt plant due to which the extra burden has been reduced, it added.