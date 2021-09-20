CDA stays vigilant to prevent any flood situation

Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials are closely monitoring all drains and Nullahs to prevent any flood like situation in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials are closely monitoring all drains and Nullahs to prevent any flood like situation in Islamabad.

According to an official of CDA, all emergency response centers have been activated in the city.

Talking to APP, he said the Federal apex agency had tasked the Engineering Wing to supervise the drainage of water as a result of rain spells.

Similarly, he said various formations of the authority including Roads Directorate (North), Road Directorate (South), Markets and Road Maintenance Directorate and others remained busy in draining water accumulated due to heavy rainfall.

All staff was on high alert as more rains are expected in coming days, while a flood cell has been established with the help of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and federal capital administration to swiftly respond to any emergency situation, he added. The federal capital police were also deployed across the city to avoid any untoward situation.

CDA management had removed wild shrubs and trimming of grass was done especially along with the road drainage system which was affecting the proper drainage of rainwater, he said