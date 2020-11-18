UrduPoint.com
CDA Step Up Efforts For Beautification Of Federal Capital

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

CDA step up efforts for beautification of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority has expedited work on development and beautification of the Federal capital and all the formations are jointly participating to restore the splendors the city.

The civic body during the last one month completed the carpeting of important roads, lane marking, restoration of lights in streets as well as in various parks, an official in CDA told APP.

He said the up-gradation of more than 50 parks was underway and the visitors would see a change in upcoming days.

The facilities of clean drinking water, resolution of the issues being faced by the business community were also being addressed, he added.

The authority was actively working on all developmental and other projects in the city that had been neglected during the previous administration, following the directions of chairman CDA Aamer Ali Ahmed, he said.

The official said a massive anti-encroachment drive was underway and the state land was being retrieved from the occupiers.

The sanitation department was equipped with modern machinery and the mechanism of solid waste collection was being enhanced to rural areas to enhance the beauty of the capital and maintain the cleanliness in the city, he added.

