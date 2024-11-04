Open Menu

CDA Steps Up Fumigation Efforts To Combat Dengue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM

In a proactive effort to protect public health, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has intensified its citywide fumigation campaign to curb the spread of dengue fever

This initiative is part of CDA's commitment to ensuring a safer, healthier Islamabad, as dengue cases typically rise during this season.

This initiative is part of CDA’s commitment to ensuring a safer, healthier Islamabad, as dengue cases typically rise during this season.

CDA’s Health Directorate has deployed teams to target mosquito breeding grounds in both residential and commercial areas.

Key public spaces, parks, markets, and water reservoirs are being fumigated regularly to eliminate potential dengue carriers.

"We're determined to create a healthier environment for all residents," said a CDA representative. "Dengue is a serious threat, and our goal is to minimize its impact by taking preventive measures early on."

The initiative has received positive feedback from Islamabad residents, who appreciate the authority’s focus on health and safety.

"It’s reassuring to see the authorities taking dengue prevention seriously. This fumigation drive brings peace of mind to families like mine," said Naila Khan, a resident of F-7.

Social media has been buzzing with support for the campaign, with citizens sharing the hashtags #CDAHealthInitiative, #CDAcares, and #StopDengue to spread awareness.

"CDA’s efforts to combat dengue are commendable. Every city should prioritize public health this way," wrote a resident.

CDA urged the residents to contribute by removing stagnant water from their homes and gardens and staying vigilant during the high-risk dengue season.

The authority is optimistic that, with community support and ongoing fumigation, Islamabad can successfully control the spread of dengue and safeguard public health.

