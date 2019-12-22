UrduPoint.com
CDA Stops Unauthorized Construction Of Plaza In G-6

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Sun 22nd December 2019 | 07:10 PM

CDA stops unauthorized construction of Plaza in G-6

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stopped the unauthorized construction work on a Plaza being built on plot number 26, G-6 Markaz.

The subject building was earlier sealed as its basement was being used as Save Mart Store instead of parking which came under non-conforming use, a press release received here said on Sunday.

Moreover, unauthorized construction was also stopped earlier, however, the authority observed that the owner had again started construction work, upon which prompt action was taken.

The premises were also sealed, besides halting construction activities on top floors. The operation was conducted on Sunday which was participated by Enforcement Directorate, ICT Administration, Islamabad Police and Building Control Directorate.

The premises had been sealed several times in the past but the owner de-sealed the premises without any permission or approval.

