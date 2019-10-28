CDA suspends four official, officers on account of corruption

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its four officers and officials on charges of their acts of misconduct / corruption.

The officers and officials have been suspended on deviation / ignorance of the orders of higher authorities and making allotment of plots in violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The employees whose services have been placed under suspension include Taimour Ahmed Deputy Director Land and Rehabilitation, Asgher Ali Assistant Director Land and Rehabilitation, Malik Sajad Admin Officer (Rehabilitation) and Muhammad Latif Sub Assistant Land and Rehabilitation Directorate.

The suspended officers are accused of misconduct and corruption as they ignored the instructions of higher authorities regarding holding a transparent balloting for allotment of plots and allotted 59 plots in sector D-13 without balloting which is against the rules and is violation of SOPs of allotment of plots.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this week, Director Land and Rehabilitation Farid-ud-Din was placed under suspension for his alleged involvement in allotment of plots without balloting in sector D-13. In this context, a charge sheet along with statement of allegations has been issued to Fareed-ud-Din suspended Director Land and Rehabilitation by the authorized officers.

CDA has reiterated that proper inquiry of the mater would be conducted and action under the rules would be taken against the culprits. Corruption, misconduct and negligence in the authority would not be tolerated and elements involved in malpractices would be dealt iron handily.