UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Suspends Four Official, Officers On Account Of Corruption

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 28th October 2019 | 03:52 PM

CDA suspends four official, officers on account of corruption

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its four officers and officials on charges of their acts of misconduct / corruption

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has suspended its four officers and officials on charges of their acts of misconduct / corruption.

The officers and officials have been suspended on deviation / ignorance of the orders of higher authorities and making allotment of plots in violation of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

The employees whose services have been placed under suspension include Taimour Ahmed Deputy Director Land and Rehabilitation, Asgher Ali Assistant Director Land and Rehabilitation, Malik Sajad Admin Officer (Rehabilitation) and Muhammad Latif Sub Assistant Land and Rehabilitation Directorate.

The suspended officers are accused of misconduct and corruption as they ignored the instructions of higher authorities regarding holding a transparent balloting for allotment of plots and allotted 59 plots in sector D-13 without balloting which is against the rules and is violation of SOPs of allotment of plots.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier this week, Director Land and Rehabilitation Farid-ud-Din was placed under suspension for his alleged involvement in allotment of plots without balloting in sector D-13. In this context, a charge sheet along with statement of allegations has been issued to Fareed-ud-Din suspended Director Land and Rehabilitation by the authorized officers.

CDA has reiterated that proper inquiry of the mater would be conducted and action under the rules would be taken against the culprits. Corruption, misconduct and negligence in the authority would not be tolerated and elements involved in malpractices would be dealt iron handily.

Related Topics

Corruption Capital Development Authority

Recent Stories

AJK President welcomes letters by US Congress memb ..

24 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates &#039;Shams&#039; in Sha ..

24 minutes ago

DG NAB KP public hearing on Oct 31

10 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate Czech President on Indepe ..

24 minutes ago

Belarus to Boost Security at Lithuanian Border Ami ..

10 minutes ago

Javeria, Bismah, Sadia hand Pakistan T20I series w ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.