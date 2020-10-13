UrduPoint.com
CDA Take Action Against Encroachments, Demolish Several Illegal Construction

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 13th October 2020 | 09:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is taking actions against encroachments and illegal constructions in the city.

In this connection, operations were being conducted across the city and encroachments on the state land were being demolished, said a press release issued here on Tuesday.

During last four days, Enforcement Directorate of the Authority carried out anti encroachment operations in areas including Barri Imam, Islamabad Express Highway, Orchard Scheme, Sector F-6, F-7, G-9, G-8, G-7, G-11, I-8, I-9, Margalla Town, Khan Pul, Park Road, Jabba Teli and other areas and demolished several illegal constructions from the state land.

The operations were conducted by Enforcement Directorate while participated by Islamabad Administration, Islamabad Police and other concerned departments.

Teams of Enforcement Directorate on demarcation carried out by Environment Wing, carried out an operation in Orchard Scheme and demolished several animal sheds constructed on a of Orchard Scheme and retrieved possession of the plot from illegal occupants.

Similarly, the Enforcement Directorate removed several fruits, vegetable and other stalls from sector F-6/1 and Sector G-9.

Teams of Enforcement Directorate also removed several obstacles / encroachments from the parking areas in Sector E-11 and also confiscated encroachment material which was shifted to CDA Store.

Encroachments from sector G-7 and G-8 particularly from the surroundings of PIMS hospital were also removed and encroachment material was also confiscated from the areas.

