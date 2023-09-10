Open Menu

CDA Taken All Possible Steps For Fulfilling Religious Needs Of Minorities

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 10, 2023 | 08:50 PM



ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken all possible steps to fulfill the religious needs of minority communities in the Federal capital.

"The CDA has allocated two cremation grounds, measuring 0.49 acres and 0.50 acres, for the Hindu and Buddhist communities respectively in Sector H-9," an official in the authority told APP on Sunday.

Moreover, the official said that graveyards have been provided for Christians (9.01 acres), Bhais (1.70 acres) and Qadianis (3.424 acres) in Sector H-9 and Sector H-8 of the capital.

He said this move aims to ensure that all communities have access to appropriate facilities for their burial rites. The CDA has also addressed the issue of sewage treatment and water recycling, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability.

