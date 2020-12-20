UrduPoint.com
CDA Takes Action Against Housing Societies

Umer Jamshaid 24 seconds ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) decided to strictly ask the owners of housing societies and schemes to implement CDA and ICT Zoning Regulation.

Offices of a number of illegal housing schemes and societies have been sealed. According to detail, Islamabad was divided into 5 zones according to ICT Zoning Regulation of 1992. Under zoning regulation the planning and development for housing schemes can be done in E-11 sector of Zone 1, an official of CDA said.

Similarly, the work can also be done in Zone 2 and 5. CDA amended the zoning regulation in 2010 and allowed the Housing scheme and Agro farm scheme in Zone 4. The zone 4 was further divided into 4 sub zones. The planning and development of private schemes is being made under SRO64(I)2020. Two directorates of CDA regulated them. The department of Housing was carrying out planning and development of Housing Zone 2 and 5.

Whereas the official said that Regional Planning Directorate regulated planning and development of zone 4.

The authority was also receiving suggestions to deal with the illegal housing schemes. Few days back CDA sealed the offices of illegal housing schemes including Ayesha Town, Islamabad Cooperate Housing Scheme, Gulf Residencia, Royal City, Royal Residencia, Dream Land City, Babar enclave, Ideal Residencia, Rawal Enclave, and Yar Muhammad Society.

However, the CDA was unable to plan any action against old housing societies, which have committed glaring violation of layout plan after getting NoC. In most of cases, they have turned residential areas into commercial areas.

In some cases, the housing societies have converted playgrounds and parks into commercial centers in the past but CDA took no action.

