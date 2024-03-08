Open Menu

CDA Takes Action Against Illegal Constructions

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 08, 2024 | 07:34 PM

The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Tuesday, took vigorous actions to eliminate illegal constructions in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA), on Tuesday, took vigorous actions to eliminate illegal constructions in the Federal capital.

In this regard, the Building Control Section, along with the Enforcement Directorate, with the assistance of the district administration and Islamabad Police, took strict action against the violation of building by-laws in Islamabad Zone 5 and sealed several buildings.

According to the details, notices have been issued to the owners of 40 buildings in Islamabad Zone 5 which were being constructed without the approval of the CDA for violation of building by-laws.

The operation against the city encroachment and the buildings constructed against the building by-laws will continue.

It should be noted that for the past several months, the CDA has been engaged in conducting operations against illegal encroachments, illegal constructions, and the violation of building by laws in the federal capital.

