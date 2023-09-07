CDA takes all possible steps for fulfilling religious needs of minorities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken all possible steps to fulfill the religious needs of minority communities in the Federal capital.

"The CDA has allocated two cremation grounds, measuring 0.49 acres and 0.50 acres, for the Hindu and Buddhist communities respectively in Sector H-9," an official in the authority told APP.

Moreover, the official said that graveyards have been provided for Christians (9.01 acres), Bhais (1.70 acres), and Qadianis (3.424 acres) in Sector H-9 and Sector H-8 of the capital.

He said this move aims to ensure that all communities have access to appropriate facilities for their burial rites. The CDA has also addressed the issue of sewage treatment and water recycling, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability.