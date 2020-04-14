CDA takes over possession of 140 kanal land of Park Enclave-II

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken over possession of further 140 kanals land of Park Enclave-II on Tuesday, during the anti encroachment operation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken over possession of further 140 kanals land of Park Enclave-II on Tuesday, during the anti encroachment operation .

The operation was conducted in continuation of authority's operation initiated during the last week to take over possession of land of Park Enclave �II.Up-till now, during this operation, possession of arround 250 kanals vacant land has been obtained by authority.

The operation is being conducted in line with instructions to obtain possession of 450 kanals vacant land so that early and prompt initiation of development activities in Park Enclave -II could be ensured.

The operation is being participated by Enforcement Directorate, revenue staff of L & R Directorate, Planning Wing, Sector Development, MPO and other concerned formations while assisted by ICT Administration and Islamabad Police.

250 kanals possession is taken over out of 450 kanals. While Earmarking of Streets 1,2,3,4,5,6,7 and 11 (1 and 11 are main streets) has also been carried out by utilizing heavy machinery.

Instructions have been issued to further accelerate the pace of operation so that initiation of development works in Park Enclave-II could be ensured by May this year.

It is pertinent to mention here that operation is being conducted in line with decision taken for immediate taking over possession of land of Park Enclave-II for launching development activities in the project which was stalled since more than six years.