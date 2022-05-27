UrduPoint.com

CDA Takes Preventive Measures Against Growth Of Dengue Virus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2022 | 03:20 PM

CDA takes preventive measures against growth of dengue virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in collaboration with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad and District Health Officer has evolved an effective strategy to prevent growth of dengue virus in the Federal capital.

The authority had allocated Rs17 million to procure modern equipment, including fumigation machines, mosquito repellents and other gadgets to be used to eliminate dengue larva, said its spokesman on Friday.

He said Health Services Directorate of CDA has geared up efforts against the virus, adding that the city was divided into different zones with deployment of field teams.

The surveillance and monitoring teams were visiting respective sectors green areas, slum areas, mosques, markets, shops and residential streets to explore hot spots, high risk areas where the dengue mosquitoes can breed.

The high risk areas including potential threat to the inhabitants and residents were reported to the spraying / fogging teams to conduct their activities in hot spots on urgent basis.

Furthermore, the Sanitation Directorate carried out special clean-up operation in the potential dengue breeding areas to remove its larva. The teams of environment wing was also engaged for removal of shrubs and weeds grown inside drains and other areas.

He appealed the residents to keep their surroundings clean and ensure proper drainage to prevent growth of the virus.

/395

Related Topics

Islamabad Dengue Market Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situa ..

PM, Shahzain Bugti discuss current political situation

29 minutes ago
 US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki U ..

US, French, German Warships on Visit to Helsinki Until May 30 - Finnish Navy

29 minutes ago
 Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

Strawberry farms threaten Spanish wetlands

29 minutes ago
 Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed i ..

Unregistered wildlife breeding facilities termed illegal

29 minutes ago
 Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami wa ..

Strong quake hits eastern Indonesia, no tsunami warning issued

29 minutes ago
 Woman dies in firing between husband and his fathe ..

Woman dies in firing between husband and his father

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.