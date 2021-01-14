UrduPoint.com
CDA Takes Remarkable Steps To Enhance Natural Beauty Of Islamabad

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 09:04 PM

CDA takes remarkable steps to enhance natural beauty of Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) was taking remarkable steps to enhance the natural beauty of Islamabad as work for beautification and upgradation of Daman-e-Koh, mini Zoo, and Saidpur village was underway.

The steps taken by the civic body will enhance the beauty of capital city and will provide pleasant environment to the citizens.

According to an official of CDA, forest department of CDA was working day and night for enhancing the natural beauty of the city.

The department has started up gradation work at mini zoo near Faisal Avenue.

Work was also underway for the beautification of national park under which Daman-e-Koh is being beautified further and lawns in Saidpur are being reconstructed.

"New flower saplings have been planted. Work of betterment of trail 5 is also underway. Belts are being improved and environment friendly plants are being planted to replace the anti environment plants," he said.

