CDA takes steps for fulfilling religious needs of minorities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken significant steps in fulfilling the religious needs of minority communities here.

The CDA has allocated two cremation grounds, measuring 0.49 acres and 0.50 acres, for the Hindu and Buddhist communities respectively in Sector H-9.

Moreover, graveyards have been provided for Christians (9.01 acres), Bhais (1.70 acres), and Qadianis (3.424 acres) in Sector H-9 and Sector H-8.

This move aims to ensure that all communities have access to appropriate facilities for their burial rites.

CDA has also addressed the issue of sewage treatment and water recycling, highlighting its commitment to environmental sustainability.