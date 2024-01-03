Open Menu

CDA Taking Concrete Measures To Protect Natural Beauty Of Capital

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2024 | 07:25 PM

Under the directions of Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Capt. (R) Anwar ul Haq, concrete and effective measures have been taken to protect the natural beauty of Islamabad from environmental pollution and smog

In this regard, the Enforcement Wing Wednesday conducted a mega operation against the owners of the plastic factory in Islamabad's Sector I-13, Shams Colony, whose smoke was causing environmental pollution in the area.

In this regard, the Enforcement Wing Wednesday conducted a mega operation against the owners of the plastic factory in Islamabad's Sector I-13, Shams Colony, whose smoke was causing environmental pollution in the area.

The owners were summoned and presented before the court of Senior Special Magistrate CDA.

The Senior Special Magistrate ordered that the factories of the accused be sealed immediately and sentenced the accused to imprisonment and fine and remanded in custody.

According to the details, Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA issued strict instructions to the Enforcement, Environment and Sanitation Wing a few days ago to take immediate action to keep the natural beauty of Islamabad free from environmental pollution and smog.

The operation should be carried out without discrimination and interruption, otherwise departmental action will be taken against the concerned officials.

On this occasion, the CDA administration said that no one would be allowed to destroy the natural scenery beauty of Islamabad.

