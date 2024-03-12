CDA taking steps for provision of quality food to citizens

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), is taking concrete and important steps to ensure the supply of high quality food items to general public during Ramadan so that citizens could not face any kind of problem during Ramadan.

In this regard the Directorate of Municipal Administration (MCI) has organized weekly Margalla Bazaar H-9 and weekly Abpara Bazaar G-6 from 1st of Ramadan to the end of Ramadan continuously. In which the citizens are being ensured the supply of high quality food items.

Similarly, Directorate of Municipal Administration (MCI) has also issued the number 03215050334 for the convenience of the citizens coming to Ramadan Bazaar can register their complaints.

It should be noted that the relevant staff is present in the field to enable timely redressal of the complaints received.

Similarly, before the arrival of Ramadan, the cleaning work of the meat section including the vegetable and fruit section in the weekly markets was also completed so that all possible facilities could be provided to the customers coming to the markets.

On this occasion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration says that ensuring the supply of high quality food items to the citizens is one of the top priorities of the organization so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens who come to the markets in Ramadan.