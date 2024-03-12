Open Menu

CDA Taking Steps For Provision Of Quality Food To Citizens

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 12, 2024 | 08:29 PM

CDA taking steps for provision of quality food to citizens

Capital Development Authority (CDA), is taking concrete and important steps to ensure the supply of high quality food items to general public during Ramadan so that citizens could not face any kind of problem during Ramadan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), is taking concrete and important steps to ensure the supply of high quality food items to general public during Ramadan so that citizens could not face any kind of problem during Ramadan.

In this regard the Directorate of Municipal Administration (MCI) has organized weekly Margalla Bazaar H-9 and weekly Abpara Bazaar G-6 from 1st of Ramadan to the end of Ramadan continuously. In which the citizens are being ensured the supply of high quality food items.

Similarly, Directorate of Municipal Administration (MCI) has also issued the number 03215050334 for the convenience of the citizens coming to Ramadan Bazaar can register their complaints.

It should be noted that the relevant staff is present in the field to enable timely redressal of the complaints received.

Similarly, before the arrival of Ramadan, the cleaning work of the meat section including the vegetable and fruit section in the weekly markets was also completed so that all possible facilities could be provided to the customers coming to the markets.

On this occasion, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration says that ensuring the supply of high quality food items to the citizens is one of the top priorities of the organization so that all possible facilities can be provided to the citizens who come to the markets in Ramadan.

Related Topics

Market Capital Development Authority All From Top Ramadan

Recent Stories

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ra ..

Restaurants offer an iftar cum dinner buffet in Ramadan

18 minutes ago
 Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

Mushaal inaugurates Iftar table at PIMS hospital

21 minutes ago
 Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

Father, two sons killed in Palosai firing

21 minutes ago
 Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci c ..

Turkish Ambassador to Pakistan Dr. Mehmet Pacaci calls on Prime Minister Muhamma ..

21 minutes ago
 We should use word of 'independence' with pride in ..

We should use word of 'independence' with pride instead partition: CJP

21 minutes ago
 IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

IHC allows Hiba Bukhari to travel abroad

21 minutes ago
ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

ECP summons KPK CM Ali Amin Gandapur on March 26

33 minutes ago
 Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrustin ..

Ramesh Arora thanks PML-N leadership for entrusting responsibility to protect mi ..

28 minutes ago
 Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in insti ..

Minister reviews Sehri, Iftar arrangement in institutions of Social Welfare dept

28 minutes ago
 PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin t ..

PSL 9: Tickets refund for washout games to begin tomorrow

44 minutes ago
 Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

Sonam Bajwa expresses wish to visit Pakistan

47 minutes ago
 Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali ..

Turkish President congratulates President Asif Ali Zardari

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan