CDA taking steps for uninterrupted water supply to people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) On the directives of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Chaudhary Muhammad Ali Randhawa, the Water Supply Wing is taking measures to provide uninterrupted water supply to the citizens living in different areas of the capital.

The CDA water supply wing has been strengthened so that residents of the different localities could not face any kind of trouble during the summer season, said a press release issued on Monday.

According to details, water supply has been increased in the sectoral and non-sectoral areas of Islamabad due to sufficient water reserves. Similarly, problems like leakages in pipelines and reduction in water pressure are also being addressed on priority basis to ensure uninterrupted supply of water to the local residents.

The repair of the damaged tube well is being made within 24 hours. Almost 25 tankers out of 30 are fully functional, similarly 188 tube wells out of 200 and 95 water filtration plants are also working effectively round-the-clock.

The water tests are ensured every month from the laboratories of CDA and PCRW to provide clean drinking water to the people.

The field staff and other relevant workers are visiting the filtration plants on the basis of inspection so that defects could be removed in a proper manner.

Moreover, the process of installation of 12 more filtration plants will be started soon by the Water Supply Wing, the press release added. New filtration plants will be installed in sectors I-14, I-16, D-12, I-11 and other sectors.

A comprehensive strategy is being adopted to maintain the quality of water in the city.

The water supply department of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has assured that the complaints received by the department will be addressed within twenty-four hours. Similarly, a separate helpline number 03357775444 has also been issued by the Water Supply Department for the convenience of the citizens.

The duties of the relevant staff of the Water Supply Wing have also been made more stringent and orders have been issued to them to stay in the field. Apart from this, the CDA administration appealed the citizens to be careful in using water and avoid wastage of water.