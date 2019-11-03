UrduPoint.com
CDA Taking Steps To Address Citizens' Genuine Issues

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 03:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) management is taking several steps for improvement in procedures and provision of better services to general public.

Public complaint redressal mechanism is being strengthen so that the genuine issues of the citizens could be addressed in an effective and prompt manner.

CDA management has directed heads of all formations to designate exclusive time to address pending issues of general public related to their respective formation.

Authority is ensuring transparency in the procedures and mechanism for prompt redressal of grievance of general public is being improved so that people should not run from pillar to post for their complaints.

All Wings particularly, Estate Management, BCS, Law Directorate and other formations have been directed to observe the time frame given to applicants and ensure disposal of cases in accordance with the already approved and applied Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

CDA management has directed all public dealing offices to designate exclusive time to listen and solve the problems of residents at their respective level. All the officers and officials of the Authority have been directed to utilize their best professional abilities to solve the problems of general public at fast pace as the provision of best facilities and quality services as these are among the prime responsibilities of the authority.

