CDA teams continue lifting animal waste on second consecutive day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2022 ) :The garage lifting teams of Capital Development Authority (CDA) and various union councils continued lifting animal waste, entrails and offal from various areas of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) on second consecutive day of Eid-ul-Azha on Monday, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon said.

In a statement, he said the operation was backed by day-and-night working of thousands of sanitary workers, machinery including pickups, compactors, dumpers, loaders. The tons of animal waste particularly offal collected from residential areas would be shifted to 90 designated landfill sites within the next two to three days.

He said union council's garage lifting teams have been included in cleanliness campaign for the first time to ensure prompt removal of offal and waste. All possible measures were being taken to clean Islamabad by removing animal waste.