CDA To Accommodate More Females Stalls At Weekly Bazaar

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 03:10 PM

CDA to accommodate more females stalls at weekly bazaar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration staff at weekly Sunday (Itwar) bazaar H-9 provided 180 more stalls to women including vulnerable deaf and dumb women to run their businesses with better facilities.

Talking to APP, a stall holder Rasiya Hameed at stall D-526 said,"She was doing her garments and cosmetics business at weekly bazaar for last 10 years and she was quite satisfied with her sale and purchase.

She said that every shopkeeper paid respect to her as she was doing to run her family and children.

She said comparatively while holding stalls at different markets was not satisfactory relating to finance expenses ,she had to pay whole year stall rent at itwar bazaar just only Rs 1440 which was easily to pay for any poor lady.

The system of electricity and water quite satisfactory at weekly bazaar, she added.

Another stall holder Shakeela Bibi at stall B-454 said,"she started her business at itwar bazaar after the death of her husband to fulfill the needs of her children and earns sufficient to provide basic facilities to her family.

" Shamim Bibi a bangle seller at weekly bazaar said asked the CDA administration staff not to disturb enchroachers as they were also bound to earn money for their livelihood." When contacted the CDA Incharge weekly Bazar Haider Imam and Assistant Director Mazhar Saeed said,"We received many complains on daily basis about encroachments but our staff not imposing any fine on them." They said at early only one filtration plant was there at weekly bazaar but sooner or later we have established water system here to facilitate the shopkeepers." They further said , they had accommodated many female stallholders at different weekly bazaar at barakahu,G-7 bazaar,I-9 bazaar and H-9 itwar bazaar.

