CDA To Acquire Garbage Collection Equipment

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 08:52 PM

CDA to acquire garbage collection equipment

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to acquire 100 large garbage containers and 500 garbage trolleys to further enhance capacity of Sanitation Directorate for collection of garbage from the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to acquire 100 large garbage containers and 500 garbage trolleys to further enhance capacity of Sanitation Directorate for collection of garbage from the city.

CDA has floated tenders in the national newspapers in that regard, said a press release on Friday.

The authority had already removed around 6300 tons of garbage from Islamabad during last ten days. The garbage had been removed from the capital following shifting Directorate of Sanitation from Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) to CDA.

The average collection of garbage from Islamabad per day now was 650 tons per day which used to be below 500 tons when Sanitation Directorate used to perform under MCI.

This sizeable increase had been possible due to better administrative control and monitoring by CDA Administration. Around 1600 sanitation workers were participating in the special cleanliness drive in the city with the help of 40 dumpers, four excavators, eight buckets and other machinery.

CDA had taken a number of steps to enhance civic services in Islamabad during last few days. Along with sanitation, other civic services including upkeep of parks, maintenance of roads , street lights and water supply are improving with every passing day in the city.

