CDA to add dedicated cycling lanes on more avenues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to set up cycling lanes at more major avenues to improve environment of the federal capital by shifting people towards traveling-cum-exercise mode.

"A cycling lane at the Jinnah Avenue has already been added, whereas marking of dedicated lanes on Maraglla road, Constitution Avenue, Srinagar and Kashmir Highways are in the offing," a senior official of the civic body told APP.

He said the initiative would help lessen traffic rush and eventually promote environment-friendly conveyance in the Federal Capital. It would also provide an opportunity to the citizens of Islamabad to opt for inexpensive mean of mobility for cyclists.

The official said cycling tracks were also being built in the public parks to extensively promote the healthy activity in the capital city. So far, two each lanes were added in E-7 and F-8 sectors' parks and one was made at Kachnar Park of sector I-8.

Work on building more tracks in the sectoral parks was underway, he added.

Commenting on the initiative, a resident of sector G-7 Ajmal Khan appreciated the CDA and said the cycling trend had vanished across the country during the past some decades due to availability of cars and buses.

He pointed out the unprecedented popularity gained by the ride-sharing services within a short span of time, did indicate that the public had been less concerned about their health by unintentionally ignoring this pro-health activity.

Ajmal said "I still ride bicycle to university and plan to continue for the sake of my own health." He urged the CDA to launch awareness campaigns to promote cycling culture.

Shayan Saeed, another student of intermediate, suggested that the cycling was a better option for teenage students who had to manage daily affairs with meager resources . "We, the youth, must encourage this mode of transportation by keeping in mind the climate change factor," he added.

Dr Shafeeq, a cardiologist , told APP that every fourth, out of 10, was a victim of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular and diabetes that had somehow become a perplexed issue for medical fraternity.

Stressing exercise to avoid chronic ailments, he said, "Cycling is one of the best forms of aerobic exercises that help burn extra calories, improving metabolism, and balancing blood sugar level." Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) spokesperson said its education unit was fully cooperating with some private organizations and providing assistance to them in their activities with regard to such campaigns.

He said the Cycling Sunday—an initiative of the Granna.com- was being observed in the federal capital on regular basis to promote the healthy culture.

