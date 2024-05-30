CDA To Allot Plots In Sector C-14 To General Public
Umer Jamshaid Published May 30, 2024 | 10:33 PM
The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared the allocation of plots in sector C-14 to the public
This decision was reached during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa.
Following the Chairman's directives, plots spanning one kanal will be assigned via a phased balloting system.
Furthermore, the meeting resolved to levy development charges on the allotted plots across C-14 and other sectors.
Notably, the sector positioned along Margalla Avenue in C-14 boasts an exquisite location.
