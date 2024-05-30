CDA to allot plots in Sector C-14 to general public

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared the allocation of plots in sector C-14 to the public

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has declared the allocation of plots in sector C-14 to the public.

This decision was reached during a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA, Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa.

Following the Chairman's directives, plots spanning one kanal will be assigned via a phased balloting system.

Furthermore, the meeting resolved to levy development charges on the allotted plots across C-14 and other sectors.

Notably, the sector positioned along Margalla Avenue in C-14 boasts an exquisite location.