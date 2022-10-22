UrduPoint.com

CDA To Auction Commercial, Residential Plots

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

CDA to auction commercial, residential plots

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is planning to hold auction of commercial and residential plots at different sectors of the city.

Talking to APP, senior official of CDA said that estate and planning wings of the civic body had been working on identifying vacant plots for auctions.

Meanwhile, members of the CDA board also held an informal meeting last week to get a briefing on plots which could be sold in the upcoming auction.

The sources said around 40 plots, including commercial plots in Blue Area, Park Enclave, Northern Strip of E-11 and petrol pump plot in D-12, also came under discussion. Similarly, some apartment plots in F-10 were also considered.

A source said in the next meeting of the CDA board, the estate management would get the final approval and then, the CDA would move on towards holding the auction.

He said the CDA was in dire need of funds as projects worth over Rs 50 billion such as Margalla Road, Bhara Kahu bypass, I.J. Principal Road expansion, Nilor Heights, Expressway expansion, Rawal Dam and 7th Avenue, and development of several residential sectors were underway. Besides, the CDA has to pay salaries every month as it has over 16,000 employees, he said.

"We are hopeful that our upcoming auction will be successful as we are going to offer plots located at the best places. Even, investors have been contacting us for the last few months to get the date of auction," said an officer of CDA.

Related Topics

Petrol Road Dam Capital Development Authority Best Billion

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. Englan ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 14 Afghanistan Vs. England

16 minutes ago
 Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

Imran Khan challenges ECP’s verdict before IHC

20 minutes ago
 ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before ..

ECP verdict exposed true face of PTI Chief before public: Ahsan

35 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by ..

T20 World Cup 2022: New Zealand beat Australia by 89 runs

2 hours ago
 Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list i ..

Pakistan's withdrawal from FATF (FATA) gray list is admirable&Big diplomatic suc ..

2 hours ago
 Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior Leagu ..

Arafat named captain of team Pakistan Junior League

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.