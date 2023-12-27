Open Menu

CDA To Auction More Plots In Islamabad

CDA to Auction More Plots in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to conduct an auction of plots in January 2024, alleviating the budgetary constraints faced by civic body.

According to the CDA official, the plot auction is set to take place from the 10th to the 12th of January at the F9 Park in Gandhara Hall.

Plots located on Blue Area, Centers, and Park Road will be included in the auction.

The auction list includes petrol pumps, Class Three shopping centres, agro farms, and apartment plots, along with fruit and vegetable shops, IT centres, and hostel plots.

A substantial 10 percent discount will be applicable for complete payments made within one month of bid acceptance. Furthermore, approval for construction plans will be granted upon the first instalment payment.

