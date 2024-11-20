Open Menu

CDA To Auction Prime Luxury Hotel Plots For Overseas Investors By Dec 17

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2024 | 09:11 PM

CDA to auction prime luxury hotel plots for overseas investors by Dec 17

Capital Development Authority (CDA) was informed on Wednesday that two luxury hotel plots have already been offered for international auction by 17th December, 2024 targeting overseas Pakistanis and companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) was informed on Wednesday that two luxury hotel plots have already been offered for international auction by 17th December, 2024 targeting overseas Pakistanis and companies.

It was disclosed in a meeting chaired by CDA chairman which discussed best possible options for utilizing hotel plots in Islamabad.

The meeting focused projects specifically designed for overseas Pakistanis, offering lucrative investment opportunities in Islamabad’s thriving real estate sector.

These projects aim to attract investments and foster economic growth while providing a platform for overseas Pakistanis to contribute to their homeland’s development.

During the meeting, Chairman CDA received a detailed briefing on integrated solid waste management for the capital city. It was highlighted that the study on solid waste management has been thoroughly reviewed, and bidding documents for outsourcing the services are finalized and undergoing review.

The incorporation of a specialized solid waste management company with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) is actively being pursued.

The meeting was also briefed about the way forward for unsolicited proposals received by CDA. The preliminary assessments of unsolicited proposals for waste management were also discussed.

The chairman directed further evaluation of these proposals to ensure viability and efficiency of the proposals received so far.

Randhawa was also briefed on IT initiatives to digitize and modernize the city’s infrastructure.

The recently introduced digital parking system is one of many measures aimed at enhancing service delivery for Islamabad’s residents through advanced technological solutions.

The authority chairman emphasized the importance of transparency, innovation, and citizen-centric planning and efficient public service delivery in all CDA initiatives.

He reaffirmed CDA’s commitment to making Islamabad a model city by implementing sustainable, forward-looking, and inclusive development initiatives and projects

Related Topics

Islamabad Securities And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan (SECP) Hotel Company December Capital Development Authority All Best

Recent Stories

66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog contr ..

66 cases registered, 32 arrested during smog control operation in 24 hours

16 seconds ago
 RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; ..

RDA issues notices to 149 illegal housing schemes; takes strict action against u ..

18 seconds ago
 FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Bal ..

FC organizes 22 free medical camps in areas of Balochistan

19 seconds ago
 Police seize large quantity of firearms across pro ..

Police seize large quantity of firearms across province

21 seconds ago
 KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led ..

KP PA marks World Children’s Day with youth-led tableau

7 minutes ago
 Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus prod ..

Mega programme worth Rs1.2b to promote citrus production, exports: Minister for ..

7 minutes ago
Punjab launches Health Week to ensure better medic ..

Punjab launches Health Week to ensure better medical care across province

7 minutes ago
 LHC declines interim bail plea for PTI founder in ..

LHC declines interim bail plea for PTI founder in all cases

7 minutes ago
 Minister presents Rs 500,000 cheque to female vend ..

Minister presents Rs 500,000 cheque to female vendor selling items at LHC

7 minutes ago
 IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussio ..

IHC adjourns appeals regarding political discussion of prisoners

40 minutes ago
 Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola

Price of gold surges Rs 800 per tola

40 minutes ago
 Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved

Departmental promotion for 240 cops approved

40 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan