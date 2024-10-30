CDA to automate procedure for allocating open spaces

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will automate the procedure for allocating open spaces in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will automate the procedure for allocating open spaces in Islamabad.

It was decided in a meeting chaired by Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa here Wednesday.

Randhawa instructed that a plan be presented for the allocation of open spaces according to categories.

He directed improvements in the fee collection system for open spaces by adopting modern technology.

He also instructed that a comprehensive system for open space allocation be developed by the Law, BCS and DMA departments.

Moreover, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa stated that action should be taken against the permanent installation of structures in allocated open spaces.

Additionally, he directed for taking action against companies engaging in unauthorized advertising within the city.

The meeting also reviewed the condition of graveyards in the city and the Islamabad Beautification Plan.

The Chairman stated that the land allocated for the expansion of the Muslim graveyard in Sector H-11 should be developed.

Similarly, the land allotted for the Christian graveyard in H-8/1 should be developed immediately.

He added that no charges would be collected for burials in Islamabad's public graveyard.

He also directed that burial-related services provided in the city be further improved.