CDA To Build 50 New Sports Ground, Modern Complexes In Islamabad
Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will construct 25 cricket grounds and 25 football grounds across Islamabad, along with multiple modern sports complexes in various sectors to promote sports and healthy lifestyle among the residents.
The initiative aims to provide better recreational facilities for residents, especially the youth, while contributing to the capital’s beautification and community development, CDA spokesman said on Saturday.
Talking to APP, he said the decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters.
Meanwhile, in a news release Randhawa said the project reflects the authority’s commitment to improving public facilities and creating more spaces for physical activity. “These grounds and complexes will be state-of-the-art, ensuring that Islamabad’s residents have access to quality sports infrastructure,” he said.
The upcoming sports facilities are part of a broader development agenda, which also includes upgrading major roads, building new underpasses to ease traffic congestion, improving park lighting, restoring green spaces, and installing modern streetlights across the city.
According to CDA spokesperson, the sports grounds will be strategically located in different sectors to ensure easy access for all communities. The authority will also upgrade existing football and cricket grounds, add paddle courts, and enhance pedestrian bridges in sports and recreational areas.
Randhawa stressed that transparency and quality will be maintained throughout the project. “Every development initiative will undergo third-party audits. Our goal is to make Islamabad a model capital where sports, recreation, and urban development go hand in hand,” he said.
