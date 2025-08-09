Open Menu

CDA To Build 50 New Sports Ground, Modern Complexes In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published August 09, 2025 | 08:30 PM

CDA to build 50 new sports ground, modern complexes in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) will construct 25 cricket grounds and 25 football grounds across Islamabad, along with multiple modern sports complexes in various sectors to promote sports and healthy lifestyle among the residents.

The initiative aims to provide better recreational facilities for residents, especially the youth, while contributing to the capital’s beautification and community development, CDA spokesman said on Saturday.

Talking to APP, he said the decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by CDA Chairman and Chief Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Ali Randhawa at CDA Headquarters.

Meanwhile, in a news release Randhawa said the project reflects the authority’s commitment to improving public facilities and creating more spaces for physical activity. “These grounds and complexes will be state-of-the-art, ensuring that Islamabad’s residents have access to quality sports infrastructure,” he said.

The upcoming sports facilities are part of a broader development agenda, which also includes upgrading major roads, building new underpasses to ease traffic congestion, improving park lighting, restoring green spaces, and installing modern streetlights across the city.

According to CDA spokesperson, the sports grounds will be strategically located in different sectors to ensure easy access for all communities. The authority will also upgrade existing football and cricket grounds, add paddle courts, and enhance pedestrian bridges in sports and recreational areas.

Randhawa stressed that transparency and quality will be maintained throughout the project. “Every development initiative will undergo third-party audits. Our goal is to make Islamabad a model capital where sports, recreation, and urban development go hand in hand,” he said.

/395

Recent Stories

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan c ..

Actor Faisal Khan alleges his brother Aamir Khan confined him at home for a year

56 seconds ago
 Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedr ..

Fire breaks out at historic Cordoba mosque-cathedral in Spain

8 minutes ago
 UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Stri ..

UAE carries out 67th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip under 'Birds of Goodness' op ..

17 minutes ago
 WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts w ..

WhatsApp deletes 6.8 million fraudulent accounts worldwide in first half of 2025

17 minutes ago
 Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: ..

Karachi Inter Board HSC Pre-Medical Results 2025: Female students secure top thr ..

22 minutes ago
 PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity i ..

PM directs to resolve ongoing water, electricity issues in Gwadar

27 minutes ago
Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Af ..

Security forces kill 47 khawarij near Pakistan, Afghanistan border

2 hours ago
 Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip duri ..

Thirty nine Palestinians killed in Gaza Strip during past 24 hours, bringing dea ..

2 hours ago
 SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight Ma ..

SC to hear Imran Khan’s bail appeals in eight May 9 cases on August 12

2 hours ago
 PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cric ..

PSL ranked world’s second most entertaining cricket league by BBC

2 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Is ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns Israeli decision to occupy Gaza ..

2 hours ago
 UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies ..

UNRWA warns of severe shortage of hygiene supplies in Gaza

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan