CDA to build bridge, underpass on expressway

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build underpass near PWD and a bridge at Korang site area on Express Highway Signal Free corridor

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build underpass near PWD and a bridge at Korang site area on Express Highway Signal Free corridor.Islamabad Expressway Signal Free corridor has been approved under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), however respective fund hasn't allocated for the project in the current year.CDA would complete the above mentioned project of its own resources in order to provide better facility to traveler.It was worth mentioned here that CDA had earlier asked the government for Rs10 billion to widen the expressway from Koral to the G.

Road, but the government only allocated Rs450 million for the project in the proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.The widening of the expressway had inaugurated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in July 2015.

Under the original PC-I, the expressway was to be widened to five lanes from Zero Point to the G.T. Road in Rawat, linking into the Motorway-II, within two years in order to make signal-free corridor. The expressway has already been widened from Zero Point to Koral.