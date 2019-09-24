UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Build Bridge, Underpass On Expressway

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 8 hours ago Tue 24th September 2019 | 10:21 PM

CDA to build bridge, underpass on expressway

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build underpass near PWD and a bridge at Korang site area on Express Highway Signal Free corridor

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th September, 2019) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to build underpass near PWD and a bridge at Korang site area on Express Highway Signal Free corridor.Islamabad Expressway Signal Free corridor has been approved under Public Sector Development Program (PSDP), however respective fund hasn't allocated for the project in the current year.CDA would complete the above mentioned project of its own resources in order to provide better facility to traveler.It was worth mentioned here that CDA had earlier asked the government for Rs10 billion to widen the expressway from Koral to the G.

T.

Road, but the government only allocated Rs450 million for the project in the proposed budget for the 2019-20 fiscal year.The widening of the expressway had inaugurated by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in July 2015.

Under the original PC-I, the expressway was to be widened to five lanes from Zero Point to the G.T. Road in Rawat, linking into the Motorway-II, within two years in order to make signal-free corridor. The expressway has already been widened from Zero Point to Koral.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Budget Road SITE July 2015 Capital Development Authority From Government Billion Million

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

6 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

7 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

6 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

7 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

7 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.