CDA To Build Two Electric Bus Depots
Sumaira FH Published January 17, 2024 | 07:17 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a delayed decision for construction of two electric bus depots in Islamabad.
The first batch of 30 out of 160 China-made buses arrived in Islamabad in the first week of the current month but the construction of two bus depots, which would take another six months, has been taken now.
The second batch of buses would arrive by the end of next month.
One of bus stations costing Rs 632.06 million would be constructed at Tramari Chowk, while the second station costing Rs 604.4 million would be constructed between sectors I-9 and H-9, a CDA official told here Wednesday.
He said the bus depots would be equipped with the necessary facilities like the charging stations, drivers’ rest area, maintenance shed and washing area.
The Authority has invited bids from the registered construction firms by January 24.
