CDA To Build Two Electric Bus Depots
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 22, 2024 | 08:36 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has taken a delayed decision for the construction of two electric bus depots in Islamabad.
The first batch of 30 out of 160 China-made buses arrived in Islamabad in the first week of the current month but the construction of two bus depots, which would take another six months, has been taken now.
The second batch of buses would arrive by the end of next month. One of bus stations costing Rs632.06 million would be constructed at Tramari Chowk, while the second station costing Rs604.4 million would be constructed between sectors I-9 and H-9, said a CDA official.
He said the bus depots would be equipped with the necessary facilities like the charging stations, drivers’ rest area, maintenance shed and washing area. The Authority has invited bids from the registered construction firms by January 24.
