CDA to build walk through museum on Pakistan Monument

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will build a walk through museum on Pakistan Monument, aimed at inspiring new generations from the sacrifices rendered by forefathers in the creation of Pakistan.

Photographic images from Pakistan movement would be displayed around the walk through, providing children and residents of Federal capital an opportunity to see the country's history in a unique style, CDA spokesman told APP.

A flag monument site would be developed in open space adjacent to the Monument and converted into an outdoor museum with no walls and ceiling, he added.

In this regard, he said modern technology would be employed to display 3D images carved out on the pillars. These will be renderings of actual events depicted in actual photographs.

The authority has sought services of renowned artist Aftab changaizi who has the credit in projects like National Heritage Museum,Folk Heritage, National Monument Museum ,Army Museum Rawalpindi,Army Museum Lahore and Senate Museum.

The spokesman said the landscaping and parking of the project would be carried out by environment wing of CDA. The work on the project was likely to commence in August this year, he added.

