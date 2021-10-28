CDA to combine all emergency services at one platform

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to combine all emergency services available in the city at one platform to cope any untoward situation swiftly.

A new emergency service would be introduced in the Federal capital after merging Rescue 1122, Fire brigade and others to respond any emergency situation in time.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by the authority's chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed on Thursday, attended by CDA Member Admin, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director DMA and other administrative officers.

A new uniform would be introduced for this emergency service, besides arranging training programs for existing staff to enhance their capabilities.

For the purpose new machinery and ambulances would be procured, besides induction of new trained manpower. The PC-1 for procurement of 26 new ambulances and enhancement of manpower has been prepared which would be submitted for approval soon.

The CDA officials apprised the members that ten off road ambulances after repairing would also be added to the existing fleet that eventually reduce the response time.

They said that 3 more emergency stations were being set up at Rawat, Chungi No. 26 and IJP Road.

The provision of trained staff and modern equipment at all these emergency stations would be ensured so as to deal with any emergency.