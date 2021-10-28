UrduPoint.com

CDA To Combine All Emergency Services At One Platform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 10:00 PM

CDA to combine all emergency services at one platform

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to combine all emergency services available in the city at one platform to cope any untoward situation swiftly

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to combine all emergency services available in the city at one platform to cope any untoward situation swiftly.

A new emergency service would be introduced in the Federal capital after merging Rescue 1122, Fire brigade and others to respond any emergency situation in time.

It was decided in a meeting, chaired by the authority's chairman Aamir Ali Ahmed on Thursday, attended by CDA Member Admin, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Director DMA and other administrative officers.

A new uniform would be introduced for this emergency service, besides arranging training programs for existing staff to enhance their capabilities.

For the purpose new machinery and ambulances would be procured, besides induction of new trained manpower. The PC-1 for procurement of 26 new ambulances and enhancement of manpower has been prepared which would be submitted for approval soon.

The CDA officials apprised the members that ten off road ambulances after repairing would also be added to the existing fleet that eventually reduce the response time.

They said that 3 more emergency stations were being set up at Rawat, Chungi No. 26 and IJP Road.

The provision of trained staff and modern equipment at all these emergency stations would be ensured so as to deal with any emergency.

Related Topics

Islamabad Fire Road Rescue 1122 Capital Development Authority All

Recent Stories

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club Wo ..

Nahyan bin Zayed forms Higher Committee of Club World Cup /UAE 2021/

1 minute ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at G ..

Hamdan bin Zayed receives Provincial Minister at Government of Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Punjab sets a new record of utilising development ..

Punjab sets a new record of utilising development funds

2 minutes ago
 Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $900 Per 1 ..

Gas Futures Price in Europe Drops Below $900 Per 1,000 Cubic Meters

2 minutes ago
 RWMC cleaning city despite blockades

RWMC cleaning city despite blockades

2 minutes ago
 New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costum ..

New York schools ban 'Squid Game' Halloween costumes

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.