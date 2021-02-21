CDA to complete development work in Sector E-12 in 3 years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working on various development projects in which some projects have reached near completion while several mega projects are under implementation whereas development activities have also started in the sector E-12 and its sub-sectors.

Ongoing and new projects in Islamabad will be completed on time and PWD underpass on expressway will be completed by April this year.

Talking to APP, CDA spokesman Syed Asif Raza Shah said progress was being made on important development projects in urban and rural areas of Islamabad under the leadership of CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed.

The projects on which work has been completed included overhead bridge, laying of new line, widening of roads and other projects including special grounds.

Similarly, new development projects in Islamabad included Interchange on Expressway, Rawal chowk and other numerous development projects including seventh Avenue and Kashmir Road are currently under construction.

Timely completion of these projects would create more facilities for the citizens, he added. The spokesperson said the best team of CDA is working under the leadership of Chairman CDA who was striving to make Federal capital the most beautiful city in the world.

He said the construction of PWD underpass on Islamabad Expressway would be completed by the end of April this year while the earthwork and pipe work of East and West ramp of the said project would be completed soon.

Due to the interest of the present administration in the construction work, work is also in progress for the completion of several important pending projects. He said development works costing Rs. 309.861 million have also been started in Sector E-12 and itssub-sectors E-12/2 while tenders for new development works worth Rs. 272.8 million have been issued.