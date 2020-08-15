CDA to complete work on cleaning of nullahs

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday said that the work on cleaning of nullahs was reaching to its conclusion in the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Saturday said that the work on cleaning of nullahs was reaching to its conclusion in the city.

According to a press release, the CDA spokesman said that two new wetland sites would be constructed. In this context, a site would be completed near Saidpur while the other would be constructed in E-11 area, he added.

He said that these wetland sites would reduce influx of contaminated water into the starting points of these nullahs.

These wet lands would be based on design at Noorpur Shahan that was constructed by CDA through MCI in compliance of order of Supreme Court of Pakistan, he added.

The spokesman said that this was an extremely low cost solution which naturally would improve quality of water flowing into these streams.

He said that the work on cleanliness of rain water and natural drains of the capital being carried out by the Capital Development Authority was in full swing. Around 70% work in this regard had been completed, the spokesman added.

He said that during this operation up till now, rainwater and natural drains had been channelized at several points in different sectors of the city.

Through this ongoing special operation, all the rainwater and natural drains of the city would be cleaned so that these drains did not pose any threat to citizens during rainy season, he added.

� The spokesman said that work on cleanliness of rain water and natural drains in sector G-6, G-7, G-8 and F-8 was in progress which would be completed in couple of days. The pace of work was affected by the current rain spells, however, instructions had been issued to complete it at earliest, he added.

He said that during this operation, garbage was being removed, fallen trees in the drains were being cleared, wild growth from these streams was being removed and debris and blockages were also being cleared in addition to dressing and leveling of these streams so that uninterrupted flow of water particularly rainwater during monsoon might be ensured. By this operation, the rainwater and natural drains would be restored to their natural form, he added.

He said that the CDA was proving coordination role in this effort being executed by sanitation department and ICT Administration. The CDA Management believed that rather than debating on whose responsibility it was, fact was that was MCI or CDA, everyone had to work together, he added.

He said that machinery of other sectors besides MPO Directorate was being used for completing cleaning of these rainwater and natural drains.

"Now work will commence on wet land constructions which is a low cost natural solution to improve quality of water flowing into these nullahs," he concluded.