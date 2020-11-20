CDA to construct 100 public toilets in capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has started construction of modern toilets in major shopping malls, shops and public parks across the city, while existing toilets were also being upgraded.

According to CDA spokesperson, 100 toilets in the first phase and 15 more toilets in the second phase would be constructed. While more toilets would be constructed in each sector as per requirement.

He said that upgraded and new toilets would be leased out to private companies for 10 years.

According to the details, as per the need and demand of the city and traders, the Sanitation Department of CDA has started construction of toilets in all major and small markets, shopping malls and shops of the city.

In this regard, the sanitation wing was constructing new toilets in F-6, F-7, F-8, F-10 and F-11 sectors.

The staff of the Sanitation Department will be available round the clock for cleaning and maintenance of these toilets.