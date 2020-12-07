UrduPoint.com
CDA To Construct 110 Ramps For Disable Persons In City

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 07:10 PM

CDA to construct 110 ramps for disable persons in city

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start work on the construction of ramps for disables persons and during the first phase 110 ramps will be constructed at different sites.

Upon the special directions of the President Arif Alvi, CDA has decided to construct ramps for disable persons at various markets, business centers, roads, main chowks, zebra crossing, and parks, said a press release.

The road and maintenance department will construct ramps for disables at 110 different places of 16 centers of the city.

This step is being taken to facilitate the disables so that they can easily go in markets and business centers.

In the second phase the ramps will be constructed in F-9 park, Rose and Jasmine garden, Japan Park, Lotus Park, Lake View Park, and other main parks of the city.

Later on, the ramps will be constructed in all the small and big markets, roads, parks, and other places of the city.

Chairman CDA, Ali Ahmad said that disable persons are the asset of the country so it is our responsibility to facilitate them in all regards. CDA will give its best to provide the facility of ramps to disable persons throughout the city, he added.

