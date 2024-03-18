Open Menu

CDA To Construct 374 Km Long Cycling Track In Islamabad

Muhammad Irfan Published March 18, 2024 | 06:40 PM

CDA to construct 374 km long cycling track in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), is taking measures to provide a healthy environment to the citizens.

In this regard, it has been decided to construct bicycle lanes along the highways in different sectors and

areas of Islamabad in order to promote the bicycle culture in the city by implementing the instructions of the

Chairman CDA.

According to the details, under the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Bicycle Lab Project (BLP), 374 km long cycling track would be constructed in different areas and sectors of Islamabad in a period of 18 months at a cost of 2.4 billion rupees.

This cycling track will be constructed on highways connected to Purple Line Metro Bus project including Khayaban Iqbal, Sector G-6, G-7, G-8, Green Double Lane, Jinnah Avenue, Red Double Line, so that the passengers leaving the metro bus could also use the cycling track.

Similarly, under this project, every sector of Islamabad would be connected with a cycling track. Moreover, 150 parking stands will also be constructed under the Bicycle Lab Project (BLP) so that the citizens can benefit from the facilities like bikes on cheap rent.

Apart from this, under the said project, proper lighting, security and other necessary arrangements would also be made to facilitate the citizens.

Related Topics

Islamabad Cycling Metro Rent Capital Development Authority From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed ..

Former DG ISI Faiz Hameed’s brother Najaf Hameed arrested

1 hour ago
 FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepe ..

FM vows to make joint endeavours for further deepening Pak-China ties

1 hour ago
 PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad ..

PSL 2024 Final Match Multan Sultans Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..

1 hour ago
 SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

SBP decides to maintain policy rate at 22 percent

2 hours ago
 Speculations rife over disappearance of British Pr ..

Speculations rife over disappearance of British Princess Kate Middleton

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

PM Shehbaz to visit Rawalpindi, Talagang today

3 hours ago
PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in fi ..

PSL 9: Sultans, United to take on each other in final match today

4 hours ago
 Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others kille ..

Terrorist Commander Sehra among eight others killed in N Waziristan

5 hours ago
 The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Serie ..

The Return of RENOvator: OPPO Unveils Reno11 Series with Fawad Khan

6 hours ago
 Punjab Assembly session summoned today

Punjab Assembly session summoned today

7 hours ago
 11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam be ..

11th death anniversary of 1965 War Hero MM Alam being observed today

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 March 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan