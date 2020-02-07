UrduPoint.com
CDA To Construct Access Roads, Additional Loops Adjacent To F-8 / G-8 Underpass

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 10:55 PM

CDA to construct access roads, additional loops adjacent to F-8 / G-8 underpass

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated work on access roads / additional loops adjacent to F-8 / G-8 underpass on Jinnah Avenue to give swift access to Sector F-8 and G-8 from Jinnah Avenue and vice-versa

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated work on access roads / additional loops adjacent to F-8 / G-8 underpass on Jinnah Avenue to give swift access to Sector F-8 and G-8 from Jinnah Avenue and vice-versa.

The Machinery Pool Organization ( MPO Directorate) has mobilized its machinery for the project, which the civic authority will complete from its own funds.

The decision to construct the access roads / additional loops was taken by the CDA high-up for ensuring smooth traffic flow in the F-8 and G-8 sectors, and Jinnah Avenue as well, a CDA press release said on Friday.

At present, the underpass is not being properly utilized due to non-existence of access from Jinnah Avenue, compelling the commuters to use the G-9 junction on it to enter the two sectors, due to which traffic jam on the spot is a routine matter.

The access roads / loops will be linked to the underpass located on Jinnah Avenue, so that traffic coming to Jinnah Avenue will pass through the underpass for making traffic flow better on Jinnah Avenue as well as for the Sector F-8 and Sector G-8. Traffic would also use these access roads / loops to enter on service road (North) Sector G-8 and service road (South) of Sector F-8.

Instructions have been issued the work on these access roads / loops and should be completed by next week, so that traffic rush at the G-9 junctions on Jinnah Avenue could be reduced.

The residents of the both sectors could also utilize these access roads / loops for the smooth traffic flow and uninterrupted traffic in the vicinity.

