CDA to construct flyover, underpass at Rawal Chowk dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working on the Rawal dam Chowk project and it would be completed under self-financing in a period of two years with an underpasses and a flyover.

According to the CDA spokesperson, the city government is working fast on development projects and the long-awaited Rawal dam chowk project would be completed in a short span of two years.

He said that the services of consultant have been hired for the project, while the East Loop test from Park Road has been completed. After that, the work of loop piling would be started.

He said that a flyover and an underpass would also be constructed from Park Road to Murree Road while the second underpass will be constructed from Faizabad towards Margalla Town.