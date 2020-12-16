UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA To Construct Flyover, Underpass At Rawal Chowk Dam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

CDA to construct flyover, underpass at Rawal Chowk dam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) is working on the Rawal dam Chowk project and it would be completed under self-financing in a period of two years with an underpasses and a flyover.

According to the CDA spokesperson, the city government is working fast on development projects and the long-awaited Rawal dam chowk project would be completed in a short span of two years.

He said that the services of consultant have been hired for the project, while the East Loop test from Park Road has been completed. After that, the work of loop piling would be started.

He said that a flyover and an underpass would also be constructed from Park Road to Murree Road while the second underpass will be constructed from Faizabad towards Margalla Town.

Related Topics

Murree Road Dam Faizabad Capital Development Authority National University From Government

Recent Stories

Saif bin Zayed calls for updating legislations to ..

33 minutes ago

ECP should take notice of govt’s decision of hol ..

37 minutes ago

Ministry of State for FNC Affairs explores future ..

48 minutes ago

MoHAP organises &#039;6th Virtual Regional Confere ..

48 minutes ago

Dubai Police receives delegation from Rwanda

48 minutes ago

Meeting of the Steering Committee for the implemen ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.