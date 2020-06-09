CDA to construct four box culverts in I-11/2

Capital Development Authority (CDA) will construct four box culverts in sector I-11/2, whose tenders have also been issued

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will construct four box culverts in sector I-11/2, whose tenders have also been issued.

The authority had also issued NIT of the project amounting to Rs. 137.42 million, said a press release on Monday.

The culverts have been planned in Sector I-11/2 to drain high volumes of water and handle a high flow rate than pipes. The culverts will further accommodate vehicular and pedestrian movement.

The development work in sector I-11 is being carried out as part of a comprehensive strategy by incumbent CDA Administration to develop long neglected residential sectors and uplift infrastructure in the Federal capital.

A few days back, Capital development Authority had issued tenders for storm drainage work of Sector I-11.

The CDA board in its 45th meeting held in October last year approved PC-1 and IV amounting to Rs. 2618.251 rupees for development activities in Sector I-11.