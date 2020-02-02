UrduPoint.com
CDA To Construct Four Overhead Bridges At Different Locations Of Capital

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) will start construction of overhead bridges at four different locations of Islamabad shortly while work order for construction of these bridges have been issued.

In order to facilitate pedestrians, these bridges will be constructed on Kashmir Highway near Weekly Bazaar, Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital, 3rd bridge at Jinnah Avenue at Mehran gate F-9 Park opposite to sector G-9/2 while 4th pedestrian bridge would be constructed near Pak Secretariat.

CDA has assigned installation work of pedestrian bridges to Heavy Mechanical Complex Taxila and has issued work order to start construction and installation work on the bridges.

Installation of these four pedestrian bridges would be completed with the cost 174 millions. Pedestrian bridge at Kashmir Highway near Weekly Itwar Bazaar would be constructed at cost Rs.

51.94 million, Pedestrian bridge Jinnah Avenue at Mehran Gate would be constructed at cost Rs.40.12 million, pedestrian bridge at Faisal Avenue near PIMS hospital would be constructed / install at cost of Rs.42.93 million while pedestrian bridge at Pak Secretariat would be constructed / installed at cost Rs.38.99 million.

It is worth mentioning here that in order to avert accidents and maintain flow of traffic in the city, incumbent management of the authority included the construction/ installation of pedestrian bridges among its priorities.

In this connection, all hurdles in this regard were removed and after completing codal formalities PC-I of the project was approved and now work orders have been issued to HMC for starting installation work on the these bridges. HMC has been given 06 months time to complete these bridges.

