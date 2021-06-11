UrduPoint.com
CDA To Convert Street Lights On Modern LED Lights

Faizan Hashmi 54 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:49 PM

Capital Development Authority has started a project to convert street lights on modern LED lights to save electricity as well as to enhance beauty of the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority has started a project to convert street lights on modern LED lights to save electricity as well as to enhance beauty of the Federal capital.

There are 42,000 sodium street lights in Islamabad and when these would be converted to modern LED lights, it would save up to Rs. 40 million per month in electricity bills.

An official of Engineering and Maintenance (E&M) department informed APP on Friday that work on the project has been initiated which would be completed soon The decision of conversion would not only make maintenance of street lights easy but would also save electricity cost, he remarked.

Earlier, the E&M department has restored more than 85 percent of the street lights in all major highways, streets, green belts and parks of Islamabad, he informed.

On the direction of Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed, special teams have been constituted to fix open and bare power lines and other such defects before the rainy season to keep the public safe from any untoward incident.

