CDA to create over 4,000 residential units in E-12 sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has issued tenders to carry out development work in the Federal Capital's E-12 sector stalled for the last four decades.

The CDA management had fulfilled codal formalities for developing the said sector and tenders were being floated on August 19, a press release received here said on Sunday.

This step would add over 4,000 residential units to the country's available housing stock. Initially, the work would be started on service road.

The CDA management, in February this year, had announced to initiate development activities on stalled sectors. As a consequence the oldest stalled sector has been taken up first.